John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Up 1.1 %
HPS stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
