John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

HPS stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,784 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

