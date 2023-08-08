John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $25.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

