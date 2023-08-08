Home Depot’s (HD) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $315.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.03.

Shares of HD stock opened at $329.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.59. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $330.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after acquiring an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,764,896,000 after purchasing an additional 878,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,135,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,635,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,638,916,000 after buying an additional 925,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

