PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Price Performance
NYSE:PFL opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $9.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Tyson Foods: Is There Any Meat On This Bone?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Citigroup, Wells Fargo, PNC: Undervalued Dividend Growers
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Stocks that Doubled Earnings Estimates and Sold Off
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.