PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:PFL opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $9.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 498.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

