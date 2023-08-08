Brokers Issue Forecasts for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.19 earnings per share.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.76.

NYSE:LYB opened at $98.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.64%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

