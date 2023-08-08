Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRK. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.23. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 115.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,075,000 after acquiring an additional 691,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KGH Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,619,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,338,000 after acquiring an additional 872,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.