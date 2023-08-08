KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TimkenSteel in a report issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for TimkenSteel’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.50 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

NYSE:TMST opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. TimkenSteel has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TimkenSteel

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in TimkenSteel by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in TimkenSteel by 2.0% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

