FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Increased by HC Wainwright (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 1.92%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAND

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SAND opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.95. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.