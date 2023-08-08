EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Raised to $12.50

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s previous close.

EVCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVCM

EverCommerce Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. EverCommerce has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $13.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.16.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.72 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shane Driggers sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $66,181.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $44,506.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,854,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,628,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Driggers sold 5,465 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $66,181.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,746 shares of company stock valued at $492,661 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EverCommerce by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in EverCommerce by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.