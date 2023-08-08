inTEST Co. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of inTEST in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for inTEST’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for inTEST’s FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. inTEST had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of INTT opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.27. inTEST has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $222.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in inTEST by 329.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in inTEST by 28.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in inTEST by 489,800.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in inTEST during the second quarter worth about $136,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other inTEST news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $160,600.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,483.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other inTEST news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $160,600.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,483.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $295,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

