Graphic Packaging Holding Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Graphic Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

GPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

