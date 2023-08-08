Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

BSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 1.0 %

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.