Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for EOG Resources, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.32. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $10.49 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

EOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $127.63 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.42 and its 200-day moving average is $117.87. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Ossiam boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 22.24%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

