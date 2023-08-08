Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

CDNS stock opened at $232.44 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $248.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.21 and a 200 day moving average of $212.39.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,054,401.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,054,401.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,238 shares of company stock valued at $28,988,540. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

