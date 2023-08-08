Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Clorox worth $23,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC increased its position in Clorox by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in Clorox by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its position in Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Clorox Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.66. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 396.64%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

