Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $24,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,051. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.48. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $36.17.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.