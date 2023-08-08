American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $22,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in American Water Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 12,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $142.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.08%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

