Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $24,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $10,808,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 763.6% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,538,000 after buying an additional 147,945 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,037.8% during the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 115,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,568,000 after buying an additional 105,579 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,560.50.

MELI opened at $1,358.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,205.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,216.42. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $754.76 and a 52-week high of $1,370.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

