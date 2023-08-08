Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Verisk Analytics worth $24,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,659,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,795,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after purchasing an additional 346,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,284,000 after purchasing an additional 286,687 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $233.53 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $238.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

