Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 18,568 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,568 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $22,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $92.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

