Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,502 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Edison International worth $22,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

Edison International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 118.95%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

