Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 18,626 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,626 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of WEC Energy Group worth $24,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WEC opened at $87.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day moving average is $91.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

