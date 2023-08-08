Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,910 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2023

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of SBA Communications worth $23,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 127.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 54.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $297.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC stock opened at $220.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.40. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $214.51 and a one year high of $356.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.