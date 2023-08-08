Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,910 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of SBA Communications worth $23,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 127.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 54.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $297.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.71.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC stock opened at $220.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.40. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $214.51 and a one year high of $356.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

