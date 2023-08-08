Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,502 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Edison International worth $22,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Edison International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.95%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

