Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 29,556 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,556 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $21,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $710,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $260,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average is $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.