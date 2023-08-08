Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of SBA Communications worth $23,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $220.11 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.51 and a fifty-two week high of $356.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.40.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $297.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.71.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

