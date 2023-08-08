Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $23.16 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of ONEOK worth $23,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE OKE opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average is $63.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

