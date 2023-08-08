Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,568 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $22,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $92.22 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.72.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

