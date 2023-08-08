Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 18,220 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Global Payments worth $22,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GPN

Global Payments Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $122.59 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.55.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.