Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 59,368 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of J. M. Smucker worth $22,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,838 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.42.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SJM opened at $149.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -438.71%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

