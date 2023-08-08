Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Clorox worth $23,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC increased its position in Clorox by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in Clorox by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its position in Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CLX opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $178.21.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 396.64%.
CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.38.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
