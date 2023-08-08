Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $22.70 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $22,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $146.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $190.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

