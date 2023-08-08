Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,388 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of HP worth $21,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,446 shares in the company, valued at $861,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,881. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $35.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.