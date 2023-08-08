Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $22,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $159.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.63 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

