Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $21,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $125.62 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

