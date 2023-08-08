Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734,388 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of HP worth $21,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in HP by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,881. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.