Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 26,679 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $23,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ONEOK by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $139,536,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,022,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,512 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average of $63.93.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

