Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (ASIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Aberforth Split Level Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.93) on Tuesday. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 53.40 ($0.68) and a one year high of GBX 80 ($1.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 73.13. The firm has a market cap of £138.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -814.00.
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Company Profile
