Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (ASIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Aberforth Split Level Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.93) on Tuesday. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 53.40 ($0.68) and a one year high of GBX 80 ($1.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 73.13. The firm has a market cap of £138.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -814.00.

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of small cap quoted companies.

