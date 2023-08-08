Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.41. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.03) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APLS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $89.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day moving average is $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.11. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $2,569,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,655 shares in the company, valued at $23,526,947.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $110,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $23,729,051.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $2,569,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,655 shares in the company, valued at $23,526,947.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,818 shares of company stock worth $12,984,937 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.