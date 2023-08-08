Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 184,733.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

