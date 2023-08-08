Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 25th

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Primis Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.81. Primis Financial has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primis Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRST. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 2,818.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Primis Financial by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Primis Financial by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

