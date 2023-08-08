Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the building manufacturing company on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Louisiana-Pacific has raised its dividend by an average of 17.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of LPX opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.76. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,849,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,610 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $113,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,323,863 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $180,187,000 after purchasing an additional 196,459 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,077 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPX. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

