First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

First Northwest Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.1% per year over the last three years. First Northwest Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a market cap of $128.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.70. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNWB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded First Northwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Northwest Bancorp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dana D. Behar purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,905.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Petiole USA ltd lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 262,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 858,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 64,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.