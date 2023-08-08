Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Crown in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Crown’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

CCK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $90.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,052,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,332,000 after purchasing an additional 410,225 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,645,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,247,000 after purchasing an additional 347,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,368,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 401,871 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

