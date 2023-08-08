Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Oppenheimer has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years.

Oppenheimer Stock Up 2.0 %

Oppenheimer stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $410.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54. Oppenheimer has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $49.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 436.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 512.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 365.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

