Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
Oppenheimer has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years.
Oppenheimer Stock Up 2.0 %
Oppenheimer stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $410.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54. Oppenheimer has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $49.32.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.
About Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.
