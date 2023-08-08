Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the mining company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Get Our Latest Report on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CLF opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after buying an additional 2,041,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after buying an additional 387,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,853,000 after buying an additional 150,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,282,000 after buying an additional 820,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.