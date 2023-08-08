SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($3.85) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.85) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.00) per share.

SWTX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

SWTX stock opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 278.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 62,298 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $64,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $190,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

