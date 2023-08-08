Holley Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Holley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Holley’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HLLY. Raymond James upped their price target on Holley from $3.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Holley from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Holley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Holley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Holley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Holley Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $796.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Holley has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.98 million. Holley had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 9.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Holley by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after buying an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Holley in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Holley by 38.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 801,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Holley by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 569,220 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 8.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,699,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 355,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

See Also

