Zacks Research Comments on Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hawaiian in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($3.13) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of HA stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. The firm had revenue of $706.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hawaiian by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hawaiian by 556.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 262.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,908.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

