American Express Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for American Express in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the payment services company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $11.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Get American Express alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $166.95 on Tuesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 124,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,715,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 24.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 191,678 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 8.7% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.